Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar School News: An inhuman incident has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Here a female teacher of a school got the child slapped by her classmates for not memorizing the tables. Whose video is going viral on social media. There is also an allegation of making objectionable remarks against a particular community in viral videos on social media. Politics has also heated up on this issue. In the matter of child beating, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Yogi Sarkar in a big way and said, 'Why worry about such incidents?'
