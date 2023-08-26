trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653747
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on the opposition's I.N.D.I.A

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
This country needs a third option. That is not an option. Congress ruled the country for about 50 years and BJP ruled for about 18 years. The country needs a third government, apart from BJP and Congress... only then something will be able to happen in true sense. We will fight our own battles. It is a club of big chaudharys, a chaudhary of elite fortune is sitting in it. they abuse us
