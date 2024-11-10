videoDetails

DNA: Watch Muslims Reaction on ban entry into Kumbh?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

The saint community has continuously raised the demand that Muslims should not be allowed to enter the Maha Kumbh... A memorandum was also submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government on behalf of the saint community that the government should also issue an order... while on the other hand, objections were also raised by Muslim organizations... but today the demand was raised again... from spit jihad to urine jihad was also cited and the demand was that Muslims should be kept out of the 50 km radius of the Maha Kumbh.