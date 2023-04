videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi launches scathing attack on Anand Mohan's release

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made a big attack on the release of Krishnaiah murder accused Anand Mohan and said that 'Anand was released for political gains'. Learn in detail in this report what Owaisi said.