trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654699
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
After the violence in Nuh today, a procession is being taken out again. For which AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has attacked. Owaisi said that bulldozers were fired at the homes of Muslims in Nuh.
Follow Us

All Videos

Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
play icon1:21
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon2:5
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
play icon8:47
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!

Trending Videos

Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
play icon1:21
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon2:5
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Hinduism
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
play icon8:47
Modi gave the biggest gift to youth!
nuh shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh,nuh shobha yatra again,Shobha Yatra,haryana nuh shobha yatra,nuh shobha yatra 2023,vhp shobha yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra live,monday shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh haryana,shobha yatra 2023 nuh,sawan shobha yatra,shobha yatra haryana,28 august shobha yatra,shobha yatra last monday,vhp's shobha yatra,shobha yatra par pathrav,haryana nuh yatra,shobha yatra ram navami,jahangirpuri shobha yatra,