videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Akhilesh Yadav and PM Modi

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi on Akhilesh Yadav-PM Modi: Amid Lok Sabha elections 2024, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav and PM Modi, saying that there is no difference between Akhilesh and Modi.