Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
On the opposition meeting being held in Patna, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, Shiv Sena is there in that meeting. Have they become secular? The CM of Delhi is in that meeting. He supported the BJP to remove Article 370.

