Ashok Gehlot makes huge allegation on PMO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Rajasthan today. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3 minutes address from the program so I will not be able to welcome you through speech.
