Ashok Gehlot targets PM Modi, 'Only those who vote for him are Hindus'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi considers only those who vote as Hindus. Along with this, making a big claim that 'Congress will win in Karnataka'.