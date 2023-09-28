trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668246
Ashraf's brother-in-law arrested in Umesh Pal Murder Case

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
ATS has got a big success in the Umeshpal murder case in UP. ATS has arrested Ashraf's brother-in-law. It is believed that after the arrest of Ashraf's brother-in-law Saddam, more information about Guddu Muslim may come to light. There was a reward of one lakh rupees on Saddam.
Trending Videos

