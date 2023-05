videoDetails

Ashwini Choubey makes controversial statement on Bageshwar Baba's opponents

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Ashwini Choubey's shocking statement has come to the fore while supporting Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. While taunting the opponents, Baba was seen forgetting the decorum of language and compared the opponents to dogs.