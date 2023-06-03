NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot today after the train accident, took stock of the condition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
After taking stock of the spot in Balasore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that there will be a high-level inquiry into the Odisha accident. This is a big accident. We pray for all the departed souls.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
6:18
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Biggest accident of the year in Odisha! news of death of 233 passengers
10:55
Biggest accident of the year in Odisha! news of death of 233 passengers
Jyotish Guru: आपकी राशि की सबसे सटीक महाभविष्यवाणी
3:34
Jyotish Guru: आपकी राशि की सबसे सटीक महाभविष्यवाणी
233 people died so far due to the collision of 3 trains in Balasore, know the latest situation
13:43
233 people died so far due to the collision of 3 trains in Balasore, know the latest situation
Death toll rises in Odisha's Balasore, 233 deaths reported so far
4:18
Death toll rises in Odisha's Balasore, 233 deaths reported so far

Trending Videos

6:18
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
10:55
Biggest accident of the year in Odisha! news of death of 233 passengers
3:34
Jyotish Guru: आपकी राशि की सबसे सटीक महाभविष्यवाणी
13:43
233 people died so far due to the collision of 3 trains in Balasore, know the latest situation
4:18
Death toll rises in Odisha's Balasore, 233 deaths reported so far
Railway minister Aswani Vaisnaw,Breaking News,Coromandel Express,coromandel express train accident,coromandel express accident,train accident,coromandel express train accident today,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident today news,coromandel express accident case study,coromandel express train accident live,odisha train accident,coromandel express train accident today news,coromandel express train accident latest news,train accident news,coromandel express news today,