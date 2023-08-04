trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644493
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex amid tight security

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque premises and started a scientific survey of the complex amid tight security. Allahabad High Court on August 03 allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

All Videos

Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:9
Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:1
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Suhana Khan super ethnic look grabs eyeballs at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon0:41
Suhana Khan super ethnic look grabs eyeballs at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Haryana’s Nuh following clashes
play icon1:50
Paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Haryana’s Nuh following clashes
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: ASI preparing map of Gyanvapi campus, important day for survey
play icon0:57
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: ASI preparing map of Gyanvapi campus, important day for survey

Trending Videos

Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:9
Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:1
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Suhana Khan super ethnic look grabs eyeballs at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon0:41
Suhana Khan super ethnic look grabs eyeballs at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Haryana’s Nuh following clashes
play icon1:50
Paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Haryana’s Nuh following clashes
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: ASI preparing map of Gyanvapi campus, important day for survey
play icon0:57
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: ASI preparing map of Gyanvapi campus, important day for survey