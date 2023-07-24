trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639821
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ASI Begins Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Mosque Committee Members Approaches SC

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
The management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque moved the Supreme Court challenging the Varanasi court’s order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque premises.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajendra Gudha makes huge remark over attack
play icon5:1
Rajendra Gudha makes huge remark over attack
Gehlot's former minister Rajendra Gudha makes a big claim in Lal Daiary
play icon11:52
Gehlot's former minister Rajendra Gudha makes a big claim in Lal Daiary
SC stays order on Gyanvapi survey till July 26
play icon4:15
SC stays order on Gyanvapi survey till July 26
Dashing Arjun Kapoor snapped at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:54
Dashing Arjun Kapoor snapped at Mumbai Airport
Palak Tiwari Step Out For Movie Date With Ibrahim Ali Khan
play icon1:1
Palak Tiwari Step Out For Movie Date With Ibrahim Ali Khan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajendra Gudha makes huge remark over attack
play icon5:1
Rajendra Gudha makes huge remark over attack
Gehlot's former minister Rajendra Gudha makes a big claim in Lal Daiary
play icon11:52
Gehlot's former minister Rajendra Gudha makes a big claim in Lal Daiary
SC stays order on Gyanvapi survey till July 26
play icon4:15
SC stays order on Gyanvapi survey till July 26
Dashing Arjun Kapoor snapped at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:54
Dashing Arjun Kapoor snapped at Mumbai Airport
Palak Tiwari Step Out For Movie Date With Ibrahim Ali Khan
play icon1:1
Palak Tiwari Step Out For Movie Date With Ibrahim Ali Khan