ASI doing survey with GPR technology, Allahabad HC's decision challenged in SC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Muslim side has reached SC against Allahabad HC's order allowing survey in Gyanvapi campus. ASI survey has started in Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi, UP. Heavy police force has been deployed for security. The Muslim side has boycotted the survey. The survey of the entire Gyanvapi campus is being done except Vujukhana

