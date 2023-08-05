trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644990
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Gyanvapi Survey: Today is the second day of ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus. The survey started on Friday. On the first day, the ASI team conducted the survey under tight security. At the same time, the Supreme Court also refused to ban the survey on the petition of the Muslim side.

All Videos

There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
play icon3:7
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
play icon7:31
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer thundered at the houses of the culprits of Nuh, rioters created a stampede
play icon3:14
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer thundered at the houses of the culprits of Nuh, rioters created a stampede
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Evidence of Baba Vishwanath found in Gyanvapi, shift teams are doing survey
play icon4:14
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Evidence of Baba Vishwanath found in Gyanvapi, shift teams are doing survey

Trending Videos

There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
play icon3:7
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
play icon7:31
Manipur Violence update Breaking: Violence flares up again in Manipur, people claim three killed
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer thundered at the houses of the culprits of Nuh, rioters created a stampede
play icon3:14
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer thundered at the houses of the culprits of Nuh, rioters created a stampede
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Evidence of Baba Vishwanath found in Gyanvapi, shift teams are doing survey
play icon4:14
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Evidence of Baba Vishwanath found in Gyanvapi, shift teams are doing survey
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi verdict,breaking news gyanvapi masjid survey,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,asi survey at gyanvapi,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid survey report,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mosque news,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,asi survey gyanvapi,asi survey,gyanvapi masjid shivling,