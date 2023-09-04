trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657938
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
An unforeseen incident occurred during Monday's Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. A video footage of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir giving his middle finger to a portion of the audience that was shouting "Virat Kohli" went viral on social media. The narrative is more complex than it first appears, though.
