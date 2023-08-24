trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653207
Asia Cup 2023: This Is Virat Kohli's New Yo-Yo Score Ahead Of The Tournament

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Virat Kohli is still going strong at the age of 34. If anything, he is willing to take on new challenges and push the envelope every day. One of the most physically fit cricket players currently playing, Kohli underwent the Yo-Yo fitness test on Thursday and aced it.
