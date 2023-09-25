trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667084
Asian Games 2023: HISTORIC! India Bags 1st Gold Medal In 10m Air-Rifle Shooting, Sets World Record

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 25.
