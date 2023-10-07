trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672262
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Asian Games 2023 Update: India has got another gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games in China. Let us tell you that India has got this gold medal in badminton men's doubles. The pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik has won this gold medal. With this, India has won 26 gold medals so far.
