Asian Games 2023: Mixed Doubles Team Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale Wins Asian Games Gold Medal

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
The Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale defeated the ninth-seeded Chinese Taipei team of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4, in the mixed doubles final on Saturday. With the victory, India continued its remarkable trend of winning at least one gold in each of the six previous Asian Games this century.
