Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins This Elite List After His Maiden T20I Century

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal sent records tumbling with his maiden T20I century in the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal match against Nepal on Tuesday. In these collection of pictures, we take a look at fastest T20I centuries by Indians.
