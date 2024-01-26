trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714445
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
The Gyanvapi survey report has been made public, leading to heightened discussions on the evidence pertaining to the Gyanvapi Mosque and Temple. Based on the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India, there is confirmation that a mosque may be constructed by demolishing the temple. According to the latest report, significant evidence supporting the existence of the temple has been discovered within the Gyanvapi Mosque.

