Assam arrests over child marriage: More than 2500 arrested, Women protest with kids

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Assam Police is carrying out a state-wide operation of catching the people involved in Child marriages, with over 4,074 cases of child marriage registered in Assam, the Assam Police continued with its crackdown in the state for the third day in a row and arrested over 2,200 people for marrying minor girls or facilitating such marriages till Sunday.