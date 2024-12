videoDetails

DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

A California-based scientist has created an AI-powered app called Death Clock that claims to predict death date. With data analyzed from over 50 million life expectancy records, the app has already been downloaded by over 125,000 users since its launch in July. Is this the future of AI?