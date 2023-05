videoDetails

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches big attack on Karnataka Congress Election Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma made a big statement regarding the Congress manifesto. Attacking the manifesto of the Congress strongly, he has compared it with the manifesto of the Muslim League. He said, 'Jinnah bhi hota toh aisa manifesto na deta'.