videoDetails

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened, police suspect SFJ's Pannu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

A case has come to light of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being threatened by a Khalistani supporter. According to the police, the threat was given by Pannu of SFJ.