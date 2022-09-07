Assam CM: Rahul Gandhi should take ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is set to kickstart on September 07 and said that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan if "they want to start the campaign", while stressing that "India is connected and united." “India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," Sarma told ANI.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

