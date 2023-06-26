NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assam: Devotees throng Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on occasion of Ambubachi Mela

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
On the occasion of Ambubachi Mela a large number of devotees thronged the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on June 26. Devotees thronged the temple to offer prayer to goddess Kamakhya as the annual Ambubachi Mela began today. Ambubachi Mela is one of the biggest congregations in eastern India and an important festival of the Kamakhya temple. Every year in the month of June Ambubachi Mela is celebrated.

All Videos

Brij Bhushan Singh reacts on protesting Wrestler's statement
play icon1:1
Brij Bhushan Singh reacts on protesting Wrestler's statement
Twinkle Khanna steals hearts with her casual look in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Twinkle Khanna steals hearts with her casual look in Mumbai
Sunny Leone clicked with her family in Mumbai
play icon1:38
Sunny Leone clicked with her family in Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Mandi district; landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
play icon1:33
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Mandi district; landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
Deepika Paducone captivates paparazzi at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:49
Deepika Paducone captivates paparazzi at Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

Brij Bhushan Singh reacts on protesting Wrestler's statement
play icon1:1
Brij Bhushan Singh reacts on protesting Wrestler's statement
Twinkle Khanna steals hearts with her casual look in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Twinkle Khanna steals hearts with her casual look in Mumbai
Sunny Leone clicked with her family in Mumbai
play icon1:38
Sunny Leone clicked with her family in Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Mandi district; landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
play icon1:33
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Mandi district; landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
Deepika Paducone captivates paparazzi at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:49
Deepika Paducone captivates paparazzi at Mumbai Airport