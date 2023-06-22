NewsVideos
Assam flood: 1.20 lakh people affected in districts, heavy rainfall predicted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
The flood situation in Assam remains serious. The flood situation is getting worse. Around 1.20 lakh people have been affected by the floods in the state. The situation has worsened in 10 districts. Alert issued for the next two days

