Assam flood devastation: How to avoid water-borne diseases in a flood-affected region?

As if it wasn't doom enough in flood-ridden Assam that the victims are now, unfortunately, reporting of water-borne diseases. Here's a video which tells you how you can avoid getting water-borne diseases during a flood.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
