To The Point: AAP finalises Delhi CM Name!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

To The Point: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is at a crucial juncture in his political career. The Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi liquor scam case, but with such conditions. Due to which Arvind Kejriwal has decided to resign from the post of Chief Minister. After which the question has started arising that who will be the CM of Delhi after Kejriwal. And today this mystery will also be revealed