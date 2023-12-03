trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694990
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Today is a very important day for the politics of these four states. In the trends of Rajasthan Assembly elections, BJP is seen getting a clear majority. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said in clear words that the BJP government will once again hoist the flag of victory in Madhya Pradesh. Modi's magic continues. It is clear from the election results that Modi's magic has worked again. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister CM Yogi Adityanath's explosive statement has come on BJP's landslide victory. Yogi said that people have faith in Modi's guarantee.
