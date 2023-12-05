trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695490
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assembly Election Result 2023: Massive blow for Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
After the Congress defeat in the assembly elections of three states, there is disappointment in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. There is frustration against Congress... and in such a situation the question is arising as to what will happen to the opposition alliance after the defeat in the assembly elections?
Follow Us

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: KK Sharma slams Congress!
Play Icon9:56
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: KK Sharma slams Congress!
Chhattisgarh: BJP going to give surprise regarding CM face?
Play Icon9:47
Chhattisgarh: BJP going to give surprise regarding CM face?
Rajasthan CM: Raje, Diya Kumari Or Baba Balaknath?
Play Icon9:30
Rajasthan CM: Raje, Diya Kumari Or Baba Balaknath?
Rajasthan CM Face: Who is Baba Balak Nath?
Play Icon36:12
Rajasthan CM Face: Who is Baba Balak Nath?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP's victory is clear rejection of Congress!
Play Icon37:15
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP's victory is clear rejection of Congress!

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: KK Sharma slams Congress!
play icon9:56
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: KK Sharma slams Congress!
Chhattisgarh: BJP going to give surprise regarding CM face?
play icon9:47
Chhattisgarh: BJP going to give surprise regarding CM face?
Rajasthan CM: Raje, Diya Kumari Or Baba Balaknath?
play icon9:30
Rajasthan CM: Raje, Diya Kumari Or Baba Balaknath?
Rajasthan CM Face: Who is Baba Balak Nath?
play icon36:12
Rajasthan CM Face: Who is Baba Balak Nath?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP's victory is clear rejection of Congress!
play icon37:15
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP's victory is clear rejection of Congress!
Congress,bjp win in 3 state,congress lose in 3 state,Congress vs BJP,congress meeting after bjp win in 3 state news live:,BJP vs Congress,indi alliance on congress defeat,congress bashed for defeat,congress lost in madhya pradesh,congress lost in telangana,Congress president,congress lost in rajasthan,congress loses in rajasthan,congress in telanagana,congress win in telengana,assembly election result 2023,Mamta Banerjee,akhilesh yadav reaction,Rahul Gandhi,