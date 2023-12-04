trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695291
Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut has taken a dig at BJP over its victory in three states. He said that BJP has won in three states, Congress has won in one state. This victory may have happened through EVMs, but elections should be held once through ballot. Once elections are conducted through ballot paper, there will be nothing left for anyone to say.
