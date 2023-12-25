trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702509
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Today is the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of the country Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute today

All Videos

Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon6:56
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva?
Play Icon3:56
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva?
Send children to Hanuman ji, not Santa- says Baba Bageshwar
Play Icon1:38
Send children to Hanuman ji, not Santa- says Baba Bageshwar
Top News: 25 December 2023 | Christmas Day | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti
Play Icon9:53
Top News: 25 December 2023 | Christmas Day | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti
Deshhit: Army started operation to kill terrorists
Play Icon8:4
Deshhit: Army started operation to kill terrorists

Trending Videos

Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:56
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva?
play icon3:56
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva?
Send children to Hanuman ji, not Santa- says Baba Bageshwar
play icon1:38
Send children to Hanuman ji, not Santa- says Baba Bageshwar
Top News: 25 December 2023 | Christmas Day | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti
play icon9:53
Top News: 25 December 2023 | Christmas Day | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti
Deshhit: Army started operation to kill terrorists
play icon8:4
Deshhit: Army started operation to kill terrorists
Atal Bihari Vajpayee,atal bihari vajpayee jayanti,atal bihari vajpayee speech,atal bihari vajpayee news,Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday,atal bihari vajpayee birth anniversary,atal bihari vajpayee latest news,Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death,atal bihari vajpayee poems,Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary,Atal Bihari,Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee,late prime minister atal bihari vajpayee,atal bihari vajpayee biography,1996 atal bihari vajpayee,