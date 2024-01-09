trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707920
Atal Setu Bridge Video: Exclusive glimpse of India's longest bridge

Jan 09, 2024
Maldives vs Lakshadweep Controversy: India Maldives controversy is increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Lakshadweep, after which the ministers of Maldives got angry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video of Atal Setu. The country's longest sea-crossing bridge is ready in Mumbai. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January 2024.

