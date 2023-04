videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed: How Atiq of Chakia became king of crimes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

In 1989, the criminal history of the crime of a boy of a tanga started. Prayagraj used to be Allahabad then. The name of Atiq Ahmed of Chakia was directly linked to the murder for the first time. See why Ateeq hurled bombs at his gangster guru and while doing mafia, Ateeq became anti-national?