videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed makes big revelation on Umesh Pal Murder Case

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being interrogated after being given police remand by the CJM Court of Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case. During interrogation, Ateeq Ahmed made the biggest confession and said, 'Prayagraj jaane jaaye, Ateeq Zinda Hai'. Know in detail in this report what Ateeq said.