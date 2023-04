videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed News: UP Police left for Prayagraj with Atiq

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

UP Police is taking Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj for questioning in the Umesh Pal murder case. The police will bring Atiq to Prayagraj and get him judicial custody remanded in the Umesh Pal murder case.