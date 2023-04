videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed to face CM Yogi's special team

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to Prayagraj from Uttar Pradesh. UP Police has formed a 'special team' for the interrogation of Atiq Ahmed. Prayagraj police has entered inside the border of Uttar Pradesh with the mafia Atiq Ahmed. Before reaching Paragraj, ED is taking action against Atiq's close friends. see this report