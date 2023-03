videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's convoy can reach Prayagraj by 5 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's convoy has taken entry in UP. Atiq has reached Jhansi. He is being brought to Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed will appear in the court on Tuesday in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Special arrangements have been made in Prayagraj jail regarding Atiq Ahmed. Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in the high-security barrack in the jail.