Atiq Ahmed's health deteriorates before hearing in Prayagraj's CJM Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

UP police will seek remand of Atiq Ahmed by presenting him in court for questioning in Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq's health has deteriorated before the hearing. Mafia Atiq requested the jail administration to meet his son Ali.