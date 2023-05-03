videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif was taken on remand by the police, will reveal many secrets?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

The investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case by the police is getting faster. The investigation team has now taken Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif on custody remand. Khan is lodged in Sault Naini Central Jail which has been taken on custodial remand today. The police have taken Khan on custody remand for questioning in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq's lawyer Khan Soulat is being interrogated by keeping him in the police line.