Atiq-Ashraf murder case reached Supreme Court, demand for investigation of 183 encounters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

The Atiq-Ashraf murder case has now reached the Supreme Court. Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court. Along with this, a demand has also been made to investigate 183 encounters in Uttar Pradesh.