videoDetails

Atiq -Ashraf murder case: Shocking disclosure of shooter Sunny Singh in interrogation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Sunny, the accused in the Ateeq-Ashraf murder case, said during interrogation that he saw Ateeq's son Asad being shot and thought that he could also carry out such an incident.