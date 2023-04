videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Religious fanaticism in name of Atiq?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

On one hand, the terrorist organization Al Qaeda has threatened to take revenge for the Atiq massacre. Al Qaeda has released a 7-page magazine calling the Mafia brothers as martyrs. At the same time, in the name of Atiq's murder, work is being done to fuel religious fanaticism.