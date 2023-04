videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim's location one

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

The search for Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen has picked up but the hands of the police are still empty. Police is not getting the clue of Shaista. According to the information, the location of Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim is being told the same, there is a possibility that both will be together.