Atiq cried once again during interrogation, says, 'It is my fault not Asad's'

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is being interrogated after being remanded from the CJM court of Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed has been reported to have cried once during interrogation. Atiq cried and said, 'All the fault is mine, not Asad's'.