Atiq Murder Update: While getting down from the police jeep, 'Atiq' made a gesture and got murdered

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Atiq-Ashraf were murdered while bringing them for medical checkup. While alighting from the police jeep, the mafia 'Ateeq' made a gesture towards him on the road. Shortly after which Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead.